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Zoe's avatar
Zoe
May 15, 2024

All of this is so helpful. Thank you for sharing your insights - I’ve been thrown into a management / people leader role and it takes additional skills that I am trying to develop. Thanks again!

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KGC's avatar
KGC
May 15, 2024

Love thinking about this framework in relation to briefing teams as well. If you’re overseeing a project, making sure everyone has the right inputs and is aligned on the objective at the start is key. (And realigning as necessary through the process.)

The times I do “throw it over the wall” come with, “you’ve done something similar before, why don’t you take a crack at this and we’ll review your first draft.” This is only after I’ve worked with someone for a while and have a good sense of their capabilities and is intended to help me understand where there may still be gaps in their knowledge or confidence. When we review their draft, I zero in on the specific areas for improvement.

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