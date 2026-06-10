👋 Hey, it’s Wes. Welcome to my bi-weekly newsletter on managing up, leading teams, and standing out as a high performer. For more, check out my intensive course on Executive Communication & Influence for Senior ICs and Managers.

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If you stay silent, you’ll never be noticed. You’ll never contribute the way you could if folks heard your voice. You’re actually robbing your organization of your insights.

It took time to unlearn my “stay silent and be safe” mentality.

Luckily, you can build the muscle of speaking up and sharing your point of view. Here are 6 principles that helped me:

The more controversial the idea, the higher the burden of proof. Update your assumptions about how you add value. Share where your hunch is coming from because it’s coming from somewhere. Describe why the problem matters, so people understand why you’re speaking up. Don’t rely on your credentials. Your idea should make sense on its own. Use language that accurately reflects your level of certainty

Check out the full article that expands one each of these points.

Updated reflections on how to share your point of view

Since writing the original post, I’ve noticed junior folks often don’t speak up because they’re worried they’re wrong, or that their perspective isn’t worth much. I believe this is a huge missed opportunity for you and your organization.

Regardless of your seniority, if you are working deeply on a problem, you likely have useful insights rooted in evidence. You might be the ONLY person with this level of proximity to that problem. You are exposed to context, details, and dots that perhaps only you can connect.

Therefore, if you are junior:

Don’t only document facts, but let interpret what those facts mean for the business

Don’t only share what happened, but hold back on sharing the “so what”

Don’t only summarize data, but hold back your insights

You might think you are doing “your part” in the relay race, then passing the baton to others. But “your part” actually INCLUDES sharing your perspective.

Your team wants (needs) to hear your point of view.

I posted about this on social, and got some thoughtful replies. Here are some highlights:

Read the full article →

Do this today

After you read the article, reflect on these questions:

Think about a recent meeting where you held back from sharing your perspective. What kept you silent? In hindsight, was the risk of speaking up as high as you thought it would be? Consider a hunch you’ve had recently about work. What specific data points, experiences, or patterns is that hunch based on? Practice articulating where your instinct is coming from. What’s something you’re working on where you could practice explaining why the problem matters before jumping to your recommendation?

Thanks for being here, and I'll see you in two weeks on Wednesday at 8am ET.

Wes

Course update: New student reviews

Below are new student reviews from the cohort last month. You might be asking yourself, “Is the course worth it?” Check out what other tech operators are saying:

“I absolutely loved this course! I learned a lot of tools and frameworks that I started implementing immediately, even in routine communications at work and at home. I loved the energy in the room, and I’m very grateful to Wes, her team, and the amazing group of people who took this course.”

- Masha Vasilenko, Senior Data Scientist @ Hims & Hers

“With 2 immersive days, I got to practice and internalize frameworks. Wes coached a lot, carrying life-long learnings to benefit my career growth and communication. Definitely worth the time and effort to unplug from day-to-day work and dive in.”

- Yuanzheng Liu, Engineering Manager @ DoorDash

“Highly recommend this course for any seniority. Practical lessons and engaging exercises/homework. Ready to implement my learnings tomorrow.”

- Jenna Ochoa, Sr. Manager Partner Marketing, Strategic Alliances @ Zendesk

“Wow. Loved this course. So many useful tips that I started to implement immediately, even before the course finished. It’s incredible how the little changes can make a big difference. I strongly recommend this course for anyone looking to be a more well-rounded and successful communicator.”

- Mike Rios, People Architect and Change Catalyst @ Google X

“Cannot believe this course was only two days. Both felt like it flew by but also delivered an absolutely goldmine of information in that little time. I recently moved into a new work where I am constantly communicating with and interfacing with executives and leaders, and while my communication skills have served me extremely well getting to this point, I have been feeling like someone who has been playing soccer their whole life who got thrown in a pool and told to play water polo. I am an athlete, I am fit, so why am I drowning? Wes’ tips, tricks, principles, and instructions have made me confident to start practicing the new behaviors and developing new skills that are critical to my success. I felt so stuck two days ago and now I feel empowered and hopeful.”

- Mackenzie Guinon, Experience Researcher/Research Program Manager @ Asana

If you’ve been thinking about joining, I’d love to see you in class. Check out course details here.

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