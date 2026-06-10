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The Finance Blueprint's avatar
The Finance Blueprint
4d

The people who communicate best are rarely the ones with the most knowledge. They are the ones who make their ideas easiest to understand.

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The Fractional Operator's avatar
The Fractional Operator
8d

What the piece leaves somewhat open: the individual skill and the organizational environment both have to exist together. I've seen people execute every one of these principles cleanly - right confidence framing, clear stakes, sourced reasoning - and still hit a wall because the culture made challenge a career risk. When a leader signals that input is theater, no framing technique survives it. The organizational condition is load-bearing here, not just the individual approach..

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