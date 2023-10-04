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Karen Choi's avatar
Karen Choi
Oct 4, 2023

This was the backstory slap in the face I needed. Thank you!

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Vanessa Fernandez
Oct 12, 2023

I love this - and I find that when I want to go heavy into my back story - typically it's because I doubt my main point is strong enough to stand on its own. If I trust my idea and am primarily focused on providing value to my reader (rather than soothing my ego or making myself appear better/smarter) - this is much easier to do.

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