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Ronald Johnson's avatar
Ronald Johnson
Jul 23, 2025Edited

Thanks for sharing this Wes. I will work on using this one extra line method. Coworkers that I perceive to be sincere are good listeners. They don’t seem to be in a hurry when listening. They make me feel that what I’m expressing matters. They don’t jump to conclusions, but want to understand the full context. They read between the lines, and are able to see not only what is said but what is not said.

This method reminds me of writing music. Making sure the transitions are not too jarring. There is an offness to a soft piano line immediately followed by a blaring trumpet.

Looking forward to your next post!

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Michal Berman's avatar
Michal Berman
Aug 13, 2025

When I first read the title to this post I found myself avoiding reading the rest…it was interesting that the idea of ‘instantly sound more sincere’ to me came across as inauthentic…but just as you describe I trust you, I know your work is about giving people really useful tools to strengthen relationships authentically, so when I finally came back to read this (now) of course I could see all the value you provided. 🙏When I worked at McKinsey we were taught a version of this..and the simplest way then was to start with courtesy/politeness eg Hello, hope this finds you well or thanks for your email…I appreciate the second example you offered acknowledging the issue and especially ending with a thank you. So, thank you Wes for consistently sharing awesome tips!

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