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Philip Goh
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This is difficult because it requires judgment and that is subjective. People find comfort in numbers and metrics because that’s defensible. Nobody gets fired for “good” (but meaningless) metrics but if you make a judgement call and it doesn’t work out there’s always the fear of blowback.

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