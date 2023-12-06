Wes Kao's Newsletter

Wes Kao's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kip Hamiltons's avatar
Kip Hamiltons
Dec 7, 2023

I'm consistently blown away with how broadly applicable these posts are. Working as an engineer, every one of these points hits home just the same as if I were in marketing. Truly impressive

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wes Kao
Sandhya Simhan's avatar
Sandhya Simhan
Dec 6, 2023

What would you say to a direct report whose manager does have a culture of high standards but is also low on actionable feedback? What kind of steps can the direct report take at that point?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wes Kao
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Kao · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture