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David Nebinski's avatar
David Nebinski
10m

So good! You were ahead of the curve (as usual), Wes! Thanks for resharing this!

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Matthew Mamet's avatar
Matthew Mamet
20m

I have started at nine or ten companies now depending on how you count, and end-to-end is the whole job in a fractional seat. The narrow version, hand over a strategy deck and leave, never survives the first thing that breaks in week two.

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