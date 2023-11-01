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Joseph Waruiru's avatar
Joseph Waruiru
Nov 9, 2023

I used to be a bit frustrated when my manager asked me to write down my ideas, but now I get it. Writing clearly, is thinking clearly. I often have lots of 'good' ideas until they hit the paper. I've learnt that great ideas are worthless if not implemented in the proper context which requires rigorous thinking.

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Neel K's avatar
Neel K
Nov 2, 2023

For a report to develop this skill of rigorous thinking is it just asking those 4/5 questions to vet your idea or more than that . How do you get better at this skill ? Is it just the habit of asking these questions every time ?

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