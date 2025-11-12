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Raffaele Pizzari's avatar
Raffaele Pizzari
Dec 1

Thanks for sharing this.

It’s a tough pill to swallow but necessary. I definitely fall into the trap of thinking that “being authentic” means saying exactly what's on my mind, rather than curating for impact.

It feels good in the moment, but often misses the actual goal.

How do you catch yourself in the heat of the moment when the urge to “express” is strong? Do you have a specific mental cue?

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