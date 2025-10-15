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Kate Sotsenko's avatar
Kate Sotsenko
Oct 15, 2025

I really like this framework. At the same time, I believe someone who is asking how can I make your life easier shouldn't be underestimated. How many people actually ask this to a manager or a colleague? Might not look as sophisticated and maybe not the highest ROI, but it shouldn't be taken for granted.

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Andrew Barban's avatar
Andrew Barban
Oct 15, 2025

I agree with you, but I want to add a word of caution here. When you add reciprocity into the mix, connection becomes more important. Don't forget to be a human here, and how may I help you is also important.

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