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Diamantino Almeida's avatar
Diamantino Almeida
Feb 19

This is a masterclass in 'Managing Up.' In my experience as a senior engineering manager, when a board asks, 'Why is this refactor taking so long?', I feel this post is about predictability.

They are actually asking, can I trust your roadmap enough to make promises to our investors?

If we answer the surface question with technical jargon, we lose their trust. If we answer the QBQ, we gain a partner.

Great article.

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