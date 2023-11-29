Wes Kao's Newsletter

Wes Kao's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh at Business Leader Daily's avatar
Josh at Business Leader Daily
Nov 29, 2023

Next level advice! - Always consider the "question behind the question”.

I have found that taking a quick pause before answering gives me a chance to gather my thoughts and decide what approach to take.

Earlier in my career, my instinct was to answer as fast as possible to show I was on top of it. Taking a moment to consider the question behind the question was something I had to learn and practice. Not an easy skill but important to learn.

Great post!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Wes Kao and others
Anna Mackenzie's avatar
Anna Mackenzie
Dec 3, 2023

Another framework that I've found helpful to get to the QBQ is the 'Five Why Framework' - asking someone (or yourself) 'why' five times to actually get to the core.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Kao · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture