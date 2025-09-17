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Gert Lõhmus's avatar
Gert Lõhmus
Sep 17, 2025

Many managers find themselves listening to a lot of the backstory. This means a lot of time is spent trying to understand what has happened, not on how to untangle the situation. Often, I find myself steering the conversation to what the person would like to do next. However, I am not saying that as a manager you should sometimes be there to listen. You absolutely should.

This example is so true:

"I find that when I want to go heavy into my back story - typically it's because I doubt my main point is strong enough to stand on its own. If I trust my idea and am primarily focused on providing value to my reader (rather than soothing my ego or making myself appear better/smarter) - this is much easier to do.” - Vanessa Hernandez

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Dick Huey's avatar
Dick Huey
Sep 17, 2025

Yes. This nails something I’ve been trying to put my finger on for awhile in my own music writing. Thanks Wes.

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