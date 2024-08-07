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Alex's avatar
Alex
Aug 7, 2024

Couple additional points on this:

1. Recommend also reading up on "The Feynman Technique" (https://fs.blog/feynman-technique). This method helps to ensure that you are simplifying complexity, and also learning how to communicate in a concise way.

2. This is more of a +1 to the article, but the more concise the message, the easier it is to rally teams/groups around that and build consensus.

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Noah Nelson
Aug 7, 2024

Wes, this is truly great! As a linguist, I've always been bothered by the drive to seemingly be concise at all costs. As you point out, it's a Pyrrhic victory if your message gets lost in the concision 😉

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