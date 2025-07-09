Wes Kao's Newsletter

Wes Kao's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abel Caballero's avatar
Abel Caballero
Jul 9, 2025

Great post! A tough thing to learn for managers.

I read about the 10/50/99% feedback framework some time ago and think it's great, specially when managing junior and mid-level people as well as for new/uncertain tasks.

Also, Dan Martell, author of 'Buy back your time' explains the concept of transformational leadership to avoid doing the work and not delegating. He usually says that "75% done by others is great". Highly recommended.

Reply
Share
Phantom CDO's avatar
Phantom CDO
Aug 30, 2025

Howdy Wes, great article. Your point #4 especially resonated with me.

As an executive managing senior leaders, my biggest lesson has been to carve time out properly to transition a task/project/delegate to my reports. My mistake was thinking senior leaders will just 'get it', and this has resulted in them misinterpreting the mandate or my preference of execution approach.

These days i make it a point to spend lots of time to set my deletations up successfully, and check in regularly...

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Kao · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture