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Ryan Peterman's avatar
Ryan Peterman
Jun 18, 2025

This is a great post Wes. Love how clear the examples you provided are. They show the subtle effects different word choices can make and what they subcommunicate.

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Amy Ford's avatar
Amy Ford
Jun 23, 2025Edited

Wes! I remember reading this when you first published it and eliminating "just", "very" and "really" have stuck with me ever since. I also try to stick to the positive framing (i.e., the use of the can option instead of the can't option). Thanks, as always, from a long time reader and altMBA'er (cohort 6).

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