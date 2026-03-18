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Diamantino Almeida's avatar
Diamantino Almeida
Mar 19

What I keep thinking about underneath your four points is the question of why this pattern is so persistent in technical leaders specifically. The over-reliance on details, the caveat before every claim, the inability to leave context out these are not communication failures. They are survival behaviours that worked in a previous context.

Most technical people were rewarded, for years, for comprehensiveness. The person who caught the edge case. The one who flagged the caveat nobody else had thought of. The one who never got caught out. That pattern was reinforced in code reviews, in architecture debates, in every room where being technically correct was the highest form of credibility.

Then they get promoted. And suddenly the room needs a different thing. Not completeness. Momentum, the skill that made them indispensable now makes them difficult to follow.

The "well, technically" impulse is not bad thinking. It is good thinking, in the wrong room. The hardest part is not learning the new skill. It is unlearning the identity that the old one built.

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Nathan Pearce's avatar
Nathan Pearce
Mar 26

This maps directly to what I see in founder pitch conversations... the same instinct that makes a technical founder great at building (precision, comprehensiveness, covering edge cases) is exactly what makes them lose the room when they're pitching investors or selling to enterprise buyers.

The hardest shift isn't learning to tell a better story, it's accepting that the simplified version is more true to your audience than the comprehensive one. An investor doesn't need to understand your architecture to believe in your company. They need to understand how you see the market and why you're the one to win it. That's the better signal, right?!

Some technical founders see this challenge, understand their limitations, and appoint a CEO... look at HashiCorp! Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar built, and still have, serious tech cred, but they hired someone else to lead the ship, Dave McJannet.

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