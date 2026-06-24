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Z at Kaizen Coach's avatar
Z at Kaizen Coach
3d

Love this reframe. Inspiring in a workplace context is about clarity and follow-through, not big speeches. This is practical and useful.

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Joanna's avatar
Joanna
2d

I smiled when I read this, because my boss LITERALLY had this exact conversation with me yesterday. A hack I’ve found to help connect and get instant engagement is starting the conversation with: “Imagine if… “

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