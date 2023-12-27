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RagginDragon's avatar
RagginDragon
Dec 27, 2023

This is great - thanks for sharing. I went into a step study because of my anger issues and then went straight into therapy from there. I'm so much more calm today. I still have those knee jerk reactions from time to time, and I'm much faster and bringing myself down and apologizing for my behavior.

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Michelle Varghese's avatar
Michelle Varghese
Dec 27, 2023

Thank you for sharing this and being open about your experience! Anger feels like something everyone must experience but then also feels like I’m the only one. I picked up the book, “Never Get Angry Again” when I was reading a ton of self help in 2022 and I really felt like it was one of the most impactful books I read. My takeaway was that a lot of my own anger was rooted in a lack of self confidence due to a lack of action. I changed so much because of it!

This made me laugh, “I even mailed the book to a relative and ex-boyfriend because I genuinely thought it would help them. To the surprise of no one, I didn’t hear back from either.”

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