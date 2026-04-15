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Ender Bonnet's avatar
Ender Bonnet
4d

It is very useful for long meetings or when we have to cover more than one topic to close a topic and open a new one.

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Fiona McDonnell's avatar
Fiona McDonnell
4d

What I like about this is you don’t emphasize highlighting the things you want, rather the focus is in the way in which people receive it better. So many people see communication as what leaves their mouth or their pen rather than what is taken in by the person receiving the message. 🙏🏼

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