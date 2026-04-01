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Moiz Ali's avatar
Moiz Ali
5d

As an introvert I can relate to a bunch of strategies mentioned. Remote work definitely gives an edge.

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Justin Thomas's avatar
Justin Thomas
5dEdited

The second point sounds easy but it is so critical: speak early in a meeting. This was a breakthrough for me during my MBA. I found myself not contributing at all unless I was one of the first to raise my hand early in the class. This also motivated me to ACTUALLY do the assigned reading:)

Thanks Wes for sharing practical, helpful and meaningful ways to improve our communication and presence in meetings:

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