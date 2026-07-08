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Nishtha Gehija's avatar
Nishtha Gehija
6d

"They want to get an accurate sense of your abilities and experience, but won’t be able to, because they’re asleep." Haha epic!!

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The Handbook Co.'s avatar
The Handbook Co.
5d

The trap underneath this: the Situation is the safe part — you’re just narrating facts, nothing you can be judged on yet. So under pressure people expand the bit that feels safest and rush the Action, which is the only part actually being assessed. Catching yourself going long on backstory is a decent real-time tell that you’re dodging the exposed bit.

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