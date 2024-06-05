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Wes Kao's Newsletter

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teeJay66's avatar
teeJay66
Jun 18, 2025

Came here and followed thanks to a reel by @sophworkbaby

Thank you for the sound, succinct advise!

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Ali Mansoor's avatar
Ali Mansoor
Jun 23, 2024

Sharing this with all those who struggle to manage up, which is most of the people :) . I wish someone shared this with me instead of those vague "Get better at managing up" feedbacks.

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