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Michael Ritoch's avatar
Michael Ritoch
Oct 30, 2024

I’m a big fan of yours, Wes. You’re an amazing writer and thinker.

I led an executive search firm for many years (not anymore). I agree that project management skills are essential, but it is difficult to be recruited for a more senior role based on one’s PM abilities and experience alone. The reason has to do with perception. Most people in an organization have no idea what a project manager does, or most positions for that matter. They are only concerned with doing their job. You can be known as someone who 'gets shit done,' but that can be said of the mid-level manager. One wants to be known for one's leadership, ability to influence, strategy, ability to work across organizational boundaries, flexibility, and ability to communicate vision. Most senior executives equate PMs with a junior position. Sadly, they don't know everything the PM does, including the strategy and execution aspect of the position. Additionally, many employees with project management skills and jobs are not always called project managers, which may pigeonhole their careers even more. When I saw this lack of growth in a candidate, I advised them to look for another role at another organization. It is difficult to change another person's perception of you once an opinion has been made.

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Anton Zaides's avatar
Anton Zaides
Oct 30, 2024

I think if you change 'project management' to being known as someone who 'get shit done', it's ok to be known for it in the first parts of your career. You put a big emphasis on not underestimating the project management skill, but I still think that people might use parts here to move past it and focus on the higher-level skills. Especially in engineering roles, people see project management as 'beneath' them.

I'll share an example from my career. Right now, I'm a director of engineering at a small startup, under the VP R&D. I'm known exactly for my 'project management' skills, as my team always delivers on time. Recently, I was asked to lead the most critical project in the company, which is not engineering related. It has to do with US government agency (NRSC under USDA - as I'm in an AgTech startup). I'm leading this directly under the CEO, working with all the leadership team. This provides huge visibility and future opportunities for me.

Your main audience is VP+ executives, so it's a different story, but for anyone below that I think you cannot overestimate how critical are project management skills.

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