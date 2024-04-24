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Rohan Dehal's avatar
Rohan Dehal
Apr 24, 2024

Such a great read, Wes. Your analysis in part three is spot on! (P.S. I felt second hand giddiness from that Slack example 😂)

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Anton Zaides's avatar
Anton Zaides
Apr 25, 2024

Woah, finally a word that explains that thing I’m missing 😅

People usually referred to it as ‘tact’, but I think finesse is a much better term.

Most of your examples were from conversations with customers, but I think it’s crucial in internal communications too. I remember an instance where we had severe technical problem that affected only our Brazilian customers. We found out about it in hindsight, and the result was incorrect data presented to customers for 2 months.

When they tried to understand the severity of the problem, I answered something like “well, everything we presented in the last 2 months was a lie”. Our COO explained to me in a private message how demoralizing it is to read something like that, and he wrote something much more nuanced.

I remember being very angry, as I felt he was ‘hiding’ the truth, and that inside the organization we should be ‘100% candid’.

Now, 3 years later, I still think we should be honest - but HOW we present the information has huge impact.

Some people have a distaste for politics, and they think finesse is beneath them. In reality, it’s a skill we must improve upon.

Thank you for a great and thoughtful article.

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