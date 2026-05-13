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Tim Klein's avatar
Tim Klein
May 13

You should look up the research on "stereotype threat". For many people, the fear of being judged (in this case as not detail oriented) makes us so self conscious we are MORE likely to make the mistake we fear most being judged for.

In this case, your well intentioned approach might have the exact opposite impact you are hoping for.

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Drea Gideon's avatar
Drea Gideon
May 13Edited

Selecting all and "Cmd + \" removes formatting! Or "Ctrl + Shift + V" pastes without formatting. Two shortcuts I use every day.

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