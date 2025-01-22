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Sarah McIlwain's avatar
Sarah McIlwain
Jan 22, 2025

This is a massive pet peeve of mine, especially in fast-paced startup environments where time is literally money.

I find that not only are these folks avoiding the work of concise written communication, they are also hoping to lean on me to do the actual problem-solving. All too often they open these calls with “So what are your thoughts?”

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Claire's avatar
Claire
Jan 22, 2025

I completely agree with your points as someone who prefers async comms! What would you recommend saying to folks who ask to hop on a call? Is there anything to say besides acquiesce, or come up with an excuse for why we can’t?

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