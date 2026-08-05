Wes Kao's Newsletter

Wes Kao's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rae's avatar
Rae
2d

Good list. I recommend briefly capturing the answers aka creating a reusable doc, which helped me improve at delegating over time. And adding info like "this is best used for/when..." and "alternatives include..." can help delegatees become even more independent.

Reply
Share
Z at Kaizen Coach's avatar
Z at Kaizen Coach
2d

Pausing to ask the right questions before handing something off has saved me from a lot of rework. Delegation feels less scary when the thinking is done up front.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Kao · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture