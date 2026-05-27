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Zia
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The shift I track in Indian remote engineering and PM cohorts adds a layer here. In 2025-26 hybrid loops, body-language EQ is being decomposed into video-presence EQ: posture in 8-person Zoom grids, pause-handling on async loom reviews, eye-line discipline in panel interviews where one camera-frame replaces the whole-room read. Operators promoted on in-person body-language fluency three years ago now find that craft re-graded against video. Two crafts, one promotion slot. What do you see when you compare seniors who came up in-person vs seniors who came up remote on EQ feedback?

Zia. AI career strategist for Indian professionals. itszia.ai

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