Wes Kao's Newsletter

Wes Kao's Newsletter

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Awath Abdat's avatar
Awath Abdat
May 30, 2024

Reading this newsletter issue has made me appreciate what my manager goes through when giving feedback and also given me tips on how to give feedback to my colleagues and direct reports. Thank you!

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Caroline Mendonca Costa's avatar
Caroline Mendonca Costa
Dec 30, 2024

This is really useful! I will definitely give it a try. Thank you!

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