Wes Kao's Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Resource library
Live course
1:1 coaching
Start here
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
I’m an introvert. This is how I get myself to speak up.
Prepare go-to phrases to insert yourself in meetings, ask a colleague to keep you accountable, and other tactics I personally use to get myself to speak…
Apr 1
•
Wes Kao
102
10
7
March 2026
Technical leaders make these 4 common storytelling mistakes
Anytime you feel the urge to say, “Well, technically…,” you’re about to kill a good story.
Mar 18
•
Wes Kao
106
12
12
Your manager is already investing in you
Don’t romanticize what it means to be mentored and coached. You might already be getting the support you've been looking for.
Mar 4
•
Wes Kao
114
3
11
February 2026
[Fundamentals] Question behind the question
Fundamentals is a series of core concepts in communication, leadership, and influence that I personally keep coming back to.
Feb 18
•
Wes Kao
54
1
5
How to coach your team (without making them defensive)
When I give honest feedback, I don’t want people to argue with me. Here's a simple technique I use so my direct reports are more likely to listen with…
Feb 4
•
Wes Kao
103
9
7
January 2026
Avoid “ASAP” and other high-strung, non-specific words
Avoid vague phrases like “time-sensitive,” “urgent,” “ASAP,” and “priority.” They can increase stress levels for everyone unnecessarily.
Jan 21
•
Wes Kao
106
8
8
December 2025
My most popular posts of 2025
Become a sharper operator, communicate more clearly, improve how you manage up, and more.
Dec 17, 2025
•
Wes Kao
45
2
2
Wes Kao's Newsletter Holiday Gift Guide 2025
Gift ideas for the operators, leaders, and builders in your life (including yourself)
Dec 3, 2025
•
Wes Kao
26
4
1
November 2025
[Fundamentals] Strategy, not self-expression
Aim for one goal: behavior change. Sweet, sweet behavior change. Everything else you might want to say? Keep it to yourself.
Nov 12, 2025
•
Wes Kao
66
1
5
October 2025
How to get faster approval from your manager
Managing up 101: You can’t force your manager to approve your work. But you can embrace that it’s your responsibility to get better at securing their…
Oct 29, 2025
•
Wes Kao
88
4
5
Observe, assert, and validate (OAV)
Don’t only ask, "How can I be helpful?" Try to develop a point of view and assert what to do.
Oct 15, 2025
•
Wes Kao
124
11
11
Reverse impostor syndrome
Imposter syndrome is other people thinking you’re good, but you don’t believe it yourself. Reverse imposter syndrome is knowing you are good, but others…
Oct 1, 2025
•
Wes Kao
168
14
18
© 2026 Wes Kao
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts