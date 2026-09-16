👋 Hey, it’s Wes. Welcome to my newsletter on managing up, leading teams, and standing out as a high performer. To level up faster, join my 2-day course on Executive Communication & Influence. → The November cohort is the last workshop of the year. Reserve your spot
An update about my newsletter:
I’m moving my newsletter from bi-weekly to an ad hoc publishing schedule. I recently started an exciting new project (will share more soon), and I only want to publish when I have insights worth sharing with you.
My full archive will continue to be free at newsletter.weskao.com. No action needed—if you’re on my email list, you’ll get a notification when I publish. If you’re not subscribed and want to be notified about new posts, click the orange button above.
In the meantime, I want to share some of my most popular posts. Feel free to bookmark so you can refer back to this page.
Top 7 most popular posts
How to give a senior leader feedback (without getting fired)
Why high performers make assertions: The difference between insights, suggestions, and assertions
Presenting to leadership
How to share your point of view (even if you’re afraid of being wrong)
Improving your writing
Take 3 minutes to delete these words and improve your writing forever
Giving the right amount of context
Rigorous thinking
Persuasion and influence
Giving and receiving feedback
Super Specific Feedback: How to give actionable feedback on work output
Troubleshooting common workplace scenarios
Leading productive discussions
How to interrupt (and be interrupted) respectfully in the workplace
Being more confident
Becoming a stronger operator
How to sharpen your analytical thinking—even if you’re “not a numbers person”
Thanks for being here,
Wes
PS If you enjoyed this post, here are ways to go deeper:
To get my next blog post, join my email list (it’s free)
Learn more about 1:1 executive coaching
Improve your ability to sell your ideas, gain buy-in, and increase your impact in my 2-day workshop. Learn alongside operators from Netflix, Stripe, Meta, Figma, Anthropic, etc. → Save your spot
✨ Course update: November is the last cohort of the year
The November cohort is the last cohort of the year. After this, the next cohort will likely be in mid-2027. If you’re interested and the November 19 & 20 dates work for you, I hope to see you in class.
To date, over 2,300 tech operators have taken this course with 942 reviews and 4.6 stars. Here’s what fellow operators are saying:
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Excited for your new project, Wes. Best wishes! 😃