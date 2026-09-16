👋 Hey, it’s Wes. Welcome to my newsletter on managing up, leading teams, and standing out as a high performer. To level up faster, join my 2-day course on Executive Communication & Influence. → The November cohort is the last workshop of the year. Reserve your spot

An update about my newsletter:

I’m moving my newsletter from bi-weekly to an ad hoc publishing schedule. I recently started an exciting new project (will share more soon), and I only want to publish when I have insights worth sharing with you.

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In the meantime, I want to share some of my most popular posts. Feel free to bookmark so you can refer back to this page.

Top 7 most popular posts

Presenting to leadership

Improving your writing

Giving the right amount of context

Rigorous thinking

Persuasion and influence

Giving and receiving feedback

Troubleshooting common workplace scenarios

Leading productive discussions

Being more confident

Becoming a stronger operator

Thanks for being here,

Wes

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✨ Course update: November is the last cohort of the year

The November cohort is the last cohort of the year. After this, the next cohort will likely be in mid-2027. If you’re interested and the November 19 & 20 dates work for you, I hope to see you in class.

To date, over 2,300 tech operators have taken this course with 942 reviews and 4.6 stars. Here’s what fellow operators are saying:

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